Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,341 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 100,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,551 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $80.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

