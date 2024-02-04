Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,117 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRMA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRMA opened at $34.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $619.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

