Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.