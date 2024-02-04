Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

