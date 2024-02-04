Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

