Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,975 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.20.

Primerica Stock Performance

Primerica stock opened at $234.01 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.68 and a 52 week high of $236.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.57.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

