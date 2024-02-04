Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 737.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKF opened at $26.39 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

