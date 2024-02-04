Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 126.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $7,515,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $764,000. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.