Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $8,639,000. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $87.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

