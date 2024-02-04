Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after buying an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,590 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.