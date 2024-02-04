Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives $242.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.2 %

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

LH opened at $221.54 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $942,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.