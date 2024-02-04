Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $793.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $793.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $30,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock opened at $838.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $900.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $768.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $694.65. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

