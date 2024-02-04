Lattice Capital Management LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lattice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $172.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.