Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 305.33 ($3.88).

A number of brokerages have commented on LGEN. Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 258 ($3.28) to GBX 289 ($3.67) in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 295 ($3.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 295 ($3.75) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

LGEN stock opened at GBX 253.50 ($3.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 792.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.40 ($3.42). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 245.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 230.23.

In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 718 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £1,644.22 ($2,090.29). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 712 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,829.84 ($2,326.26). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,766 shares of company stock valued at $682,742. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

