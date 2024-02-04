Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 305.33 ($3.88).
A number of brokerages have commented on LGEN. Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 258 ($3.28) to GBX 289 ($3.67) in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 295 ($3.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 295 ($3.75) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £1,644.22 ($2,090.29). In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £1,644.22 ($2,090.29). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,829.84 ($2,326.26). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,766 shares of company stock valued at $682,742. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
