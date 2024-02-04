LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LGIH

LGI Homes Trading Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $120.24 on Friday. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

(Get Free Report

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.