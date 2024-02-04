Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.72.

LSPD opened at $18.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.52.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 120.71%. The business had revenue of $230.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,287,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,517,000 after purchasing an additional 427,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

