Lincoln National Corp Has $14.63 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.61 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day moving average of $159.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

