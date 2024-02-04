LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 668,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,913 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $33,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.