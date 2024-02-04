Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,643 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 14.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $45.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 0.80. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $40,333.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,170.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,446. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

