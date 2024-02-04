Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,443 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $180,187,000 after purchasing an additional 196,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $76,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,639,000 after acquiring an additional 829,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LPX stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

