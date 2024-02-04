LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

In other LTC Properties news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at $712,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $504,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 35.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.87. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.13%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

