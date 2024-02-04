Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down to $3.42

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.30. Lucid Group shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 5,422,379 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. R. F. Lafferty cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,226 shares during the period.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

