Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $2.39

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.31. Lufax shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 315,651 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LU. Bank of America lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Get Lufax alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LU

Lufax Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.