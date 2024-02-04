Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LUMN opened at $1.30 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.01.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

In other news, Director James Fowler acquired 70,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 27.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,324,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,654,000 after acquiring an additional 30,446,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after buying an additional 1,711,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after buying an additional 8,806,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after buying an additional 12,008,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

