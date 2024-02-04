MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Ezio Bonvini Sells 13,316 Shares

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $199,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ezio Bonvini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of MacroGenics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $159,792.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of MacroGenics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 2.16. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, November 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MacroGenics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 187,724 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86,061 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

