Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Trading 52.8% Higher

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 52.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 23,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
Magellan Gold Stock Up 52.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.
About Magellan Gold
Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. The company's flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Magellan Gold
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.