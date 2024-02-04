Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Trading 52.8% Higher

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 52.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 23,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Magellan Gold Stock Up 52.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

About Magellan Gold

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. The company's flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho.

