Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,475.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,412.41 on Friday. Markel Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,421.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,445.57.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group will post 93.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

