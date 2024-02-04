MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $224.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.