McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,501 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $21,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

