Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.68.

MRK stock opened at $126.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $127.56. The stock has a market cap of $320.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,598 shares of company stock worth $11,236,178 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 348,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,350,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

