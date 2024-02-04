Meridian Management Co. Acquires Shares of 549 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 360.7% during the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $661.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $204.21 and a 12-month high of $666.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $523.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.