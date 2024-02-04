Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 393 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,885,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $268.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.