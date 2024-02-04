Merit Financial Group LLC Has $537,000 Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NetApp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

