Merit Financial Group LLC Has $712,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $119.23.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

