Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ASML by 106.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,353,000 after acquiring an additional 173,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 26,831.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 150,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,718,000 after purchasing an additional 149,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $890.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $893.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $748.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $677.43. The firm has a market cap of $351.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

