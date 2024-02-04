Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $618,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Gentex by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gentex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Gentex by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Gentex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 5.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

