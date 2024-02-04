Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.80 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Get Our Latest Report on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.