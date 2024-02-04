Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $530.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $425.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Shares of META opened at $474.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.09. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

