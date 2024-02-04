Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 1,794 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of APA by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of APA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in APA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

