Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,413 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Masco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $68.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $69.66.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

