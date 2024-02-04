Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,470 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CZR. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

