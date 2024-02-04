Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 4,180 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 260.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDAY stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.98. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,380.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

