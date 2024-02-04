Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RS opened at $290.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $225.14 and a one year high of $295.98. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.69.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

