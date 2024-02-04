Metis Global Partners LLC Has $422,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Evergy by 984.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Evergy by 228.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,029,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,195,000 after purchasing an additional 715,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

