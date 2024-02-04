Metis Global Partners LLC Has $467,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 949,877 shares of company stock worth $18,720,001. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $17.02 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

