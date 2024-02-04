Metis Global Partners LLC Has $501,000 Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Assurant by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $166.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $173.60.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIZ

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.