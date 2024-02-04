Metis Global Partners LLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.44.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.2 %

OMC stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

