Metis Global Partners LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

CNP opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.