Metis Global Partners LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CNP opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.
