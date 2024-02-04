Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Raymond James raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.33.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $882.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $903.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $709.16 and a 200 day moving average of $604.22.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 24.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

