Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.